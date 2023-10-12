The ‘Song for Everyone’ event will take place at St Peter’s School in the Memorial Hall on Saturday October 21 and tickets are now available.

Proceeds from the event will go to St Leonard’s Hospice and York Rotary Charity Fund and tickets are on sale for just £17.50, including interval drinks. Around 200 people are expected to attend the event with doors opening from 7pm.

Sarah Atkinson, community and events manager at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “We’re delighted that York Rotary have chosen to support St Leonard’s through the Song for Everyone charity concert, an evening to remember old friends and happy times.

"What a fabulous way to raise funds for the hospice at the beautiful St Peter’s Memorial Hall."

Steve Cassidy’s four-piece band will play a range of music for all age groups. Three-time winner of New Faces, he has performed all over the world in his own unique style, combining various country and rock influences.

Well known Heather Findlay is a singer songwriter who also performed in York at the Night to Remember. As well as solo songs, she will be playing songs with Steve and his band.