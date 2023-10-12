Alpamare Scarborough issued a statement stating the facility is unable to continue trading through the season due to “ongoing high costs” associated with the business.

The statement says this includes the “very high cost of energy” needed to heat the buildings and pools in the winter.

It adds that during the closure essential maintenance work will be carried out which includes improving energy efficiency.

“Any member of the public who has made a booking for Alpamare or Wellness should receive an automatic refund within the next three working days,” the statement continues.

“Wellness members will receive a pro-rata refund for the unused part of their membership.

“If you have not received a refund by October 16, please contact us using the details below giving your booking reference number and/or full name.

“We cannot wait to reopen in the spring and welcome you all to Alpamare again.”

As reported by the Gazette & Herald at the time, the £14 million alpine-themed water park opened in July 2016.

It boasts some of the UK’s longest and fastest waterslides, along with a giant indoor wave, outdoor garden pool and infinity pool.

There is also a terrace overlooking Scarborough’s coastline and landscaped gardens with sunbeds, pool bar and a restaurant.