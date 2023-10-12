The fly-tipping offence in Goole was captured on CCTV - and the woman was fined £300.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the fridge freezer was abandoned in the access road between Weatherill Street and Jackson Street in the town on July 12 this year.

The offence was captured on the council’s CCTV cameras and investigations by the streetscene enforcement team found which address the fridge had come from.

When interviewed, the woman admitted the fridge freezer belonged to her, but said she had asked a family member to put it in the alley.

However, she admitted she was responsible for causing the waste to be dumped and was issued with the fixed penalty.

The woman was fined £300 for the offence (Image: East Riding of Yorkshire Council)

Carl Skelton, acting director of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We have a particular problem with fly-tipping in the back alleys of Goole and we need people’s help to stop this from happening.

“We will continue to investigate every incident reported to us and always take action when we can.”

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or the case could be taken to court, where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.