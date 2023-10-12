North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate were mobilised after reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) in Market Flat Lane, Scotton at around 6.15pm last night (October 11).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The vehicle, a Land Rover Freelander had lost control and was on its roof upon arrival.

"Witnesses had seen two people running from the scene and no other persons were involved.

"Fire crews used a thermal imaging camera to check the nearby vicinity for any casualties. None were found and the incident was left with police."