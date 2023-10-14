Harvey Gration is also ‘firing the gun’ at the tenth edition of the York-based race tomorrow (Sunday, October 15), just as his father did for the inaugural event.

Twenty-year-old Harvey, a final year English Literature student at University of Exeter, is running in this, his first marathon, to raise funds for Myeloma UK, a charity his father supported.

Harvey said: “Two things my dad loved was Yorkshire and the Yorkshire people.

“So the marathon is putting both those things into such a close hold with each other.

“It felt like it was the right thing to do, not just in terms of being a real challenge that I wanted to throw myself into and something that my dad had done, and he loved his physical challenges, but also honouring him in the best way in Yorkshire.

Harvey Gration in training for the Yorkshire Marathon (Image: Supplied)

“The atmosphere on the day I’m sure will be brill.”

Remembering his dad, Harvey added: "He is a tough act to follow, but he will be pushing me on I know, and I look forward to sharing a special moment with the people of Yorkshire who knew him best and most lovingly."

Harry, who lived with his family in York, was a Yorkshire institution and for decades was one of the main anchors on Look North.

He retired from broadcasting in 2020 and died suddenly in June 2022, aged 71.

Harry's physical challenges over the years included charity fundraisers like a nine-day, 121 mile three-legged walk in 2016 around Yorkshire and a tandem ride along the route of Yorkshire’s 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart.

The late Harry Gration training for the 2020 Yorkshire Marathon (Image: Staff)

Harvey said he and his dad used to train together, with the main bulk of their running going around York racecourse and Knavesmire.

Harvey said one of his fondest memories of these times together was when, on a whim, he told his dad that he was going to run a half-marathon.

He said: “Obviously it got my dad very excited and we organised a place to meet half-way, in the Askham Bryan area.

“He drove up in his car and gave me some water and a load of chocolate, and I was off on my way again.”

Harvey has recently competed in a half-marathon in Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire and despite a painful ankle he hopes to cover the 26 mile, 385 yard distance in a time of around three hours.

He is a keen sportsperson, playing hockey to a high standard.

Broadcasting legend Harry Gration, who died in 2022 (Image: Supplied)

Joining him in York will be a group of old classmates from St Peter’s who, despite being dispersed across the country at various colleges and universities, have come back to hail the event and their friend.

Harvey said: “Having them there will cap off a very emotional day but one where there’s such a great atmosphere and tight knit sense of community that you can’t really get anywhere else.”

Harvey's family will also be along the route cheering him on.

Harvey is running the Yorkshire Marathon to raise funds for Myeloma UK. Donations can be made here.