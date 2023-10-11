Pc Amelia Shearer, formerly of Cleveland Police, was last year found guilty at a disciplinary hearing of gross misconduct following the incident at the York branch of Urban Outfitters, in High Ousegate.

But the independent panel stopped short of ruling the then 24-year-old should be sacked, despite misgivings from her force about her ability to carry on given that she had lied about what happened.

Since the hearing, Cleveland Police carried out a review and she resigned after the force revoked her vetting.

The force has revoked the vetting of four other officers in the past year, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: “Any officer or staff member can be subject to a vetting review at any time in their service, and will be periodically vetted depending on their security level.

“These reviews can also take place following a misconduct sanction being imposed or the receipt of adverse information.”

When the independent panel said Ms Shearer could keep her job, Chief Constable Mark Webster said her actions were “incompatible” with his expectations of those who serve in the force.

Pc Shearer was described by a superior officer at the disciplinary hearing as “excellent”, despite her being accusing her of lying to him when she gave him an “abridged version” of events the day after the incident in September 2021.

The hearing in Middlesbrough was told that in less than four hours, she and a friend had a bottomless brunch at a bar, downing half a bottle of prosecco and three cocktails, before having a Jack Daniels and Coke at another venue.

A member of staff at Urban Outfitters gave evidence to say Pc Shearer asked if the shop had toilets, was told “no”, but immediately went into a cubicle without any clothes to try on.

The employee radioed for his manager and when the officer came out, they saw a pool of what smelled like urine on the floor.

She hurriedly left the shop but was tracked down later in the city by police.

Pc Shearer strenuously denied urinating but did acknowledge she and her friend were “loud and giggly”.

The retailer paid £492 to have the cubicle professionally cleaned and the store’s nine fitting rooms had to be closed afterwards.