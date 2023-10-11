Emergency services were called to a crash in North Yorkshire today (Wednesday, October 11).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says crews attended the scene of the single vehicle collision in Slingsby at 8.31am.
A service spokesperson said two people were in the vehicle and were out uninjured when the crews arrived.
They said the incident was left in the hands of the police.
