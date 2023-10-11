Firefighters were called after 1,500 straw bales went up in flames today (Wednesday, October 11).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a crew was called to the blaze in Burton Salmon, in the Selby District close to the border with West Yorkshire, at 3.19pm.
A service spokesperson said the crew was working with the farmer to extinguish the fire and protect other bales nearby.
