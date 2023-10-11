The ‘LNER 1923 Restaurant’, will take place on Monday and Tuesday November 6 and 7 The Cookery School at The Grand Hotel in York - the former headquarters of LNER.

Each evening diners will be transported back to the year the LNER brand first began, savouring delectable dishes from the past and present. Guests will also experience a taste of what may be to come in the shape of a futuristic dessert created to reflect the potential onboard cuisine 100 years from now.

The supper-club style experience will feature 1920s décor, music from the era, and an electric atmosphere, to represent the infamous roaring twenties.

Whilst the event is free for guests to dine, LNER asks people ‘pay’ for their meal with donations to York Foodbank. Guests should bring a small selection of non-perishable, unopened goods that will be collected by the charity.

All dishes will also have a dedicated drink pairing, including an Instant Infused Gin Fizz to accompany the dessert, with homemade gin and British fruit and herbs.

The edible elements of the experience aren’t limited to the 1923 Restaurant itself - with LNER exploring ways to introduce dishes inspired by the restaurant.

The 1923 Restaurant is launching following research from LNER, which revealed that over a third of Brits (36 per cent) find long train journeys more appealing as it gives them a chance to relax and enjoy some good food. A further 32 per cent say onboard dining takes the stress out of their journey and makes it feel more leisurely.

Claire Ansley, Customer Experience and People Director at LNER, said: “For the past 100 years, LNER’s chefs have created culinary delights for our customers, always striving for excellence. Whilst our menu has evolved over the years, our commitment hasn’t wavered, and ‘The 1923 Restaurant’ gives us an opportunity to celebrate this and spotlight the culinary talent we continue to nurture. The menu will take guests on a mouth-watering journey through the decades whilst representing the evolution of the LNER brand.”

LNER says it prides itself on providing customers with the highest quality food and drink onboard its services, serving a wide range of delicious fresh, locally sourced produce, from suppliers and small businesses along its route. The LNER 1923 Restaurant’s menu will reflect this, bringing people together to experience the best of LNER’s local cuisine first-hand.

Bookings can made via Eventbrite here. The experience is likely to prove popular so booking early is advised.