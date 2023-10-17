Queen Margaret’s School for Girl’s was presented with the award last night (October 10) in London, part of the Independent Schools of the Year awards.

Speaking to the schools Head, Sue Baillie, she described the award as “a lovely surprise”.

She added: “Everyone gets behind what we do here it’s a great community”

“The recognition from a national organisation has given the governors and myself confidence that we’re heading in the right direction”.

Sue also credited the success in the competition to the newly built Sixth Form study centre which “wouldn’t have been possible without our great and willing estates team.”

She also said: “It’s down to everyone, the staff and the pupils make a great community”.

Queen Margaret’s beat five other finalists in their category, including fellow York school, The Mount.