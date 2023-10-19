Admiral Nurses are registered nurses from Dementia UK - but are to be employed by York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. They will be used to train other nurses and clinical staff in evidence-based dementia care.

Lead Admiral Nurse, Amber Fryatt, will be based in York to join other Admiral Nurses that work across all areas covered by the hospital trust.

Amber said: “We are all extremely excited as this is a first for the trust

“We are looking forward to working with other trust health professionals, people with lived experience of dementia and their families."

Included in the new care package is John’s Campaign, which aims to welcome and support families to work in partnership with the trust in meeting the needs of its patients.

Caroline Johnson, Deputy Director of Governance and Patient Safety, said: “This marks an incredible step forward for the trust and the patients and families we support across York and North Yorkshire.

“We are incredibly grateful to Dementia UK for giving the trust the opportunity to implement such an exciting new service.”