Frankenstein, by Séan Aydon, is a new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel.

As part of a UK tour the show arrives at York Theatre Royal on Tuesday, October 24, and will come to close on Saturday, October 28.

Eleanor Mcloughlin will play Victoria Frankenstein with Basienka Blake as Captain/Richter, Cameron Robertson as The Creature, Dale Mathurin as Henry and Lula Marsh as Elizabeth.

Read next:

A spokesperson for the show said it explores the “very fabric of what makes us human and the ultimate cost of chasing perfection".

They added: “Frankenstein is an electrifying reimagining of the world’s favourite horror story that will send shivers down the spine and ignite the imagination.”

The production is unsuitable for ages 12-plus.

Tickets are priced from £15 and can be booked online from: https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/frankenstein/