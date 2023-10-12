The service yesterday (Wednesday, October 11) at York Crematorium was standing room only - with more than 100 people packing out the White Rose Chapel.

The service came with a football theme at the request of Dave’s sister, York blues and country singer Suzy Martell.

Many mourners were wearing replica shirts or York City scarves, with others wearing Huddersfield Town and Sunderland shirts.

Mourners wore football kits at the invitation of the family (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Celebrant Martin Rowley said this was "a fixture none of us wanted in our diary".

He said: "Dave loved his family and had a very special relationship with his dad Bill.

"It was Bill who introduced him to football. When Bill sadly died 11 years ago, Dave found it particularly difficult, and the truth is that he never really got over it.

"His resolve to be there for his mum and sister was now even stronger, and they went everywhere together, often being referred to as the three musketeers."

Former colleagues joined friends and family to pay their respects (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Earlier, the cortege arrived with the coffin draped with a red and white flag, which read ‘Putting on a show’, and with a York City home shirt bearing the message ‘in loving memory’.

Celebrant Martin said that like many Minstermen, he hadn't known Dave personally.

But he said hundreds of fans would recognise Dave - and feel close to him.

Dave’s life was defined by his lifelong adoration of sport and York City – a team he followed after arriving in the city as a 10-year-old, the service heard.

The family moved from Scarborough and Dave had brought with him the autograph books he collected. They were soon reopened after Dave landed at Bootham Crescent for a game almost as soon as he had arrived in York – and a love-affair with York City began.

Dave Barton was York City FC's number one fan (Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied)

There was laughter when the celebrant told the story of Suzy’s arrival into the world just after the family moved to York – revealing that her brother and dad were watching a game at the time.

The service heard warm tales of Dave being ‘at the football’ with dad Bill, before coming home to mum Hazel and his siblings.

Other York institutions were also part of Dave’s life - with his two main employers being Network Rail, where he worked as a janitor for 25 years, and Rowntree's.

And his love for York City was also taken to his work. The celebrant described how York City memorabilia competed for space in his locker with a change of clothes, a TV and microwave.

Dave’s sister Suzy delivered a eulogy with tales of her brother’s capers – like getting into the director’s box at Altrincham and the then-new First Class Lounge at York Railway Station.

She joked that Dave was the 'real VIP'.

Spontaneous applause greeted Suzy as she drew to a close, reflecting on the high regard her brother will always be held in.

Dave died suddenly at the age of 65 on September 18.

He leaves his mum Hazel, sister Suzy, and brother Malcolm. Dave, who was divorced, lived with his mum and sister in Melrosegate, York.