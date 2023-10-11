Employees from housebuilder Persimmon got on their bikes to complete the journey from Morecambe Bay to Scarborough in three days, raising over £1,600 for mental health charity York Mind.

Simon Winship, the firm’s commercial director, was part of the team of six riders.

Read next:

He said: "Taking on the coast to coast cycle ride was a massive challenge for all of us.

“However, we know that the struggles we face pale in comparison to the challenges that individuals dealing with mental health issues confront daily.

“That is why we chose York Mind as our charity of choice, and we are proud to support their vital work."

Alyson Scott, CEO of York Mind, visited Persimmon’s headquarters in Fulford to receive the cheque that will help more people get the help and support they need.