North Yorkshire Police says the force was called this morning (Wednesday, October 11) at 2.55am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service after a man was found with serious injuries in Beech Grove near to the Halifax Bank in Acomb.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital by paramedics where he remains. His family have been informed.

Photograph of the scene taken from Beech Grove looking towards Specsavers in Acomb (Image: Newsquest)

Police are appealing for witnesses and information to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

A force spokesperson said: “Although enquiries into the incident are ongoing, at this stage in the investigation, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The scene from York Road (Image: Newsquest)

As The Press reported, police officers were on the scene in Acomb with a cordon in place at the junction of Beech Grove and York Road.

Anyone with information that can help police with their investigation should phone 101 quoting reference number: NYP-11102023-0036