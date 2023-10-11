Joys of stargazing As an ex PR, chairman and secretary of York Astronomical Society, I engage with its aims of space awareness.
Our sun has just awoken recently from a deep sleep of ‘non sunspots’. I have observed these transitions through my telescope. Now, if we are lucky, we can see interesting aurora within our horizon - clouds permitting!
Also the moon this month will have a partial eclipse on October 28.
Those with moderate telescopes can observe Jupiter and Saturn, although low on the horizon. That bright orb in easterly sky is the magnificent Jupiter.
Binoculars and small instruments can observe the four moons of this planet. And the rings of Saturn, once found, will spellbind you for ever.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
