The 13th edition of the Aesthetica Short Film Festival takes place from Wednesday, November 8, to Sunday, November 12.

Films by Ricky Gervais, Maxine Peake, Ben Whishaw and Oscar-winner Tim Webber will be shown along with work by emerging directors.

Pictures span 12 genres including animation, comedy, documentary, drama, fashion, family friendly, thriller and more.

After We're Gone directed by Ima Iduozee will be shown at the festival (Image: Supplied)

This year’s selection has been curated into five themes: shorts, feature-length films, documentaries, VR experiences and games.

The films can be experienced in York on the big screen or streamed from home via the Virtual Platform.

Change Your Mind with MUD/WTR directed by Chris Keener will be shown at the festival (Image: Supplied)

Venues taking part in the festival are City Screen Picturehouse, the National Centre for Early Music, Friargate Theatre, the Yorkshire Museum, York Library, Spark:York, Malmaison, Bedern Hall, StreetLife Hub and Pitcher & Piano.

Organisers say the films on show will touch on issues such as gender identity, the climate crisis and social injustices.

The Presenter directed by Josephine Lohoar Self will be shown at the festival (Image: Supplied)

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to learn from top film industry organisations in over 60 masterclasses and practical workshops for adults and children.

The lineup for the classes includes Aardman, BBC Film, Film4, Framestore, Guardian, Industrial Light and Magic and Ridley Scott Associates.

Filmmakers and attendees are set to visit the festival from across the world, says director Cherie Federico (Image: Jim Poyner)

Their talks will cover every stage of film production, with topics including The World of Visual Effects, Next Level Scriptwriting, Developing Award-Winning Animations, Where to Shoot, The Power of True Stories, The Female Gaze: Women Depicting Women, Financing Your Film and Composing for Screen.

Directors such as Sarah Gavron, Mark Jenkin, Kathryn Ferguson and Jennifer Sheridan will give sessions on editing, sound design, cinematography, screenwriting, interactive storytelling, gaming, AI and virtual reality.

Ghosting directed by Fabrizio Albertini will be shown at the festival (Image: Supplied)

Masterclasses take place live in York and can be played back On Demand via the Virtual Platform.

Across the five days, filmmakers and fans will be able to connect at social events meet industry representatives. There will also be the chance for filmmakers to pitch projects and receive feedback from organisations including BBC, Film4, Goldfinch and Guardian Documentaries.

New for this year, the festival will explore games and virtual reality pictures. Organisers say this will give attendees a chance to experience “cutting-edge media arts, and see York come alive through new technologies”.

“There are filmmakers, delegates and audiences attending from across the UK and the world,” says festival director Cherie Federico.

Read next:

“We have an opportunity to collaborate, engage and learn from each other.

“This is one of the elements of the festival that is so rewarding.

“I love striking up a conversation with someone new, and I know that through that exchange I will learn something and it’s the power of that creative exchange that keeps me going.”

For the festival’s full timetable visit: https://www.asff.co.uk/events/

There are a range of ticket options available for In-Person, Virtual or Hybrid, including One-Day, Two-Day, Week-Long and Unlimited Access. Prices start from £7.50. To book, visit: asff.co.uk/tickets