In the 56 years I have been driving, not only in the UK but other countries around the world, I have yet to see a better example of such appalling traffic management than that on Dringhouses Road between the Askham Bar traffic lights and the Tesco roundabout.

Travelling from Copmanthorpe to Tesco and vice versa, there are two sets of permanent traffic lights, one set of temporary lights, one roundabout and five pedestrian crossing lights. And guess what? - all un-coordinated.

The distance from my house to Tesco is about two miles. During the summer on one occasion it took me 25 minutes to drive. Whoever is responsible should hang their head in shame...

Paul Bovingdon, Lynwood View, Copmanthorpe

 