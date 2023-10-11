You can check out the Ghost Merchants full application here: 23/01734/FUL and at 23/01697/LBC. They are seeking approval for the installation of timber fence and gate to rear and two stores to rear following removal of shed (retrospective) at 6 Shambles.

Here are more of this week's planning applications:

23/01674/FUL and 23/01719/LBC for erect solar panels on rear extension and garage at 46 Monkgate.

23/01746/FUL and 23/01747/LBC for internal and external alterations including the installation of solar panels to front and rear roof slopes and internal secondary glazing throughout at 6 Driffield Terrace.

23/01582/FUL for retention of single storey rear extension as built at 104 Micklegate.

23/01660/LBC for external alterations including repainting shop front/upper window frames and minor repairs at 5 Feasegate.

23/01772/LBC for external alterations including replacement of three windows to rear at 3 Victor Street.

23/01776/FUL for change of use from three holiday apartments to three residential flats at first to third floors of 24 Spurriergate.

23/01704/FUL for construction of two dwellings on land to the rear of Model Farm following demolition of Nissen Huts with associated access, landscaping and parking and restoration of existing pole barn at Model Farm House The Green Upper Poppleton.

23/01748/FUL and 23/01749/LBC for external alterations including cladding to side elevation (retrospective) at Workshop Rear Of 61 Lawrence Street.

23/01717/FUL for variation of condition two of permitted application 22/02387/FUL to raise the roof by 0.5m at 101 Main Street Askham Bryan

23/01744/LBC for variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of permitted application 22/01082/LBC for alterations to basement to address water ingress at Ground Floor 22 Lendal.

23/01780/FUL for erection of one detached dwelling following demolition of dwelling at Iona Lodge Acaster Lane.

23/01783/FUL for single storey side extension and two extract flues at Primecourse Ltd, 16A York Street Dunnington

23/00921/FULM for change of use of agricultural land to recreational and educational purposes with associated landscaping and retention of timber building and four storage containers and car parking area - retrospective at Field To The North Of Chatsworth Drive And East Of Towthorpe Road.

Applications and plans can be inspected at www.york.gov.uk.

Anyone wishing to make representations should do so in writing by October 24 days to:-

Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA.

For more public notices, visit The Press daily and online at publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press