The races feature record prize money nudging £600,000 on offer. In the last decade, the prize money for these two days has more than doubled in value.

There are now three contests with a six-figure purse and every contest offers a minimum of £20,000 to connections.

There are two races worth £100,000 on Friday; the second staging of the European Breeders’ Fund 2yo Series Colts Final, as well as a handicap for three-year-old stayers backed by regular sponsor at York, William Hill.

Altogether, it means thirty-nine races of the York season will have at least a six-figure prize pot.

The feature race of the Saturday meeting is also worth £100,000, the Coral Sprint Trophy, an ultra-competitive sprint handicap.

Last year’s victor, Strike Red, has suffered an injury- interrupted career since, however Richard Fahey nursed him to a win at The Curragh over the summer.

The Listed Coral Rockingham Stakes, taken by the William Haggas trained Canonized in the Cheveley Park silks last season, has been boosted to a record £60,000.

The ITV cameras will be at the track for both days, covering three races on Friday, before an early start on Saturday (1.15pm) allows them to showcase the final four races from the Knavesmire.

A special Racing TV Zone on the Roberto Lawn will show all of the action from Newmarket as well as York, letting the expert team share their views with racegoers.

Friday will see the biggest ever Countryside Market. A range of stalls will include those offering jewellery, prints, personalized photographs, handbags, Christmas cards and novelty items for pets and Harry Potter fans!

Friday’s card begins at 2.05pm and blends competitive handicaps with contests to develop the two-year-olds, as well as honing the talents of apprentice jockeys.

Regular visitors to the city will recognize The Parsonage Country House Hotel & Cloisters Spa at Escrick who return in support of a race on this day.

Completing a day of returning sponsors are Irish Thoroughbred Marketing and the connections of the winning most horse at York, Copper Knight, who has been in that Winner’s Enclosure on seven occasions.

Saturday’s quality seven race programme also begins at 1.15pm with all seven races backed by Coral, a brand that first supported this day back in 1979.

The combined support of the European Breeders’ Fund and the team from QIPCO British Champions Day, sees a maiden boosted to a record level.

The meeting will also see the conclusion of the season long contests to be top jockey and trainer at York. In the Living North-sponsored jockeys’ race, reigning national Champion, William Buick leads the way on eight winners.

The leaderboard of the Charles Clinkard Top Trainer at York is headed by Richard Fahey who has posted a notable seven victories to date, in search of a tenth title on the Knavesmire.

On both days racegoers will be able to enjoy the popular Murphy’s Marbles as well as a Jazz Band and the popular 360-degree selfie camera (Saturday only) and flower walls.

Seven large screens will cover both racing on the Knavesmire and the major contests from Newmarket as part of the Racing TV Zone.

The Punters’ Panel will offer tips before racing on each day.

With exciting plans for improvements to the Southern End of the racecourse recently approved by City of York Council, there will be a few changes to this area of the course for this meeting.

Racegoers looking for a pint of the special Ebor IPA will find it on the Dayjur Bar of the Knavesmire Stand, whilst the Theakston Bar itself is part of the redevelopment.