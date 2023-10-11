A police cordon is in place in a York suburb.
Police officers are on the scene in Acomb with the cordon in place at the junction of Beech Grove and York Road.
The Press understands they are dealing with a police incident.
A photograph taken from the scene shows the cordon across the road from Specsavers.
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article