A vehicle ended up on its roof after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a fire crew was called to the collision in Northallerton yesterday (Tuesday, October 10) shortly before 6pm on the A167.
A service spokesperson said everyone was out of the vehicle being treated by paramedics when the crew arrived.
They said: “Crews carried out scene safety and left the incident in the hands of the police.”
