Police are appealing for help after the death of a 63-year-old York man.

Officers are trying to trace next of kin of Alan Hutchinson.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We're seeking family members of Alan Hutchinson, 63, who sadly died at his home in York this week."

Coroners Officer Julie Wilson is trying to locate or identify any relatives.

Please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk with any information you have.