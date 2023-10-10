A statement signed by Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick and the leaders of all three political parties on the council condemns the ‘terrorism’ of Hamas and the ‘loss of life in civilian populations across the country’.

But the authority seems to have stopped short of flying the flag of Israel from its buildings, as some councils around the country have done.

Instead, in a carefully worded statement, city leaders say: “The loss of life in recent days in Israel and Gaza has been harrowing and we condemn the terrorism of Hamas and the loss of life in civilian populations across the region.

“We send our deepest condolences to every family who’ve lost loved ones and urge leaders in Israel and Palestine to do all they can to urgently de-escalate the situation and avoid further loss of life.

“We urge restraint from all parties involved in the conflict and respect for the Geneva Conventions.

“York has a proud history as both a Human Rights City and City of Sanctuary. “We speak on behalf of our residents and communities to call out these atrocities and are lighting our walls blue in solidarity with everyone affected and as an internationally recognised symbol of peace”.

The statement is signed by Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick; the council’s Labour leader Cllr Claire Douglas; Lib Dem leader Cllr Nigel Ayre; Conservative leader Cllr Chris Steward; and the city’s chief operating officer Ian Floyd.