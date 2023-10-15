Loki was brought to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane because his previous owner could no longer keep him.

Staff who work at the animal centre describe the 16-month-old spaniel/ collie mix as a 'very sweet natured boy' who 'can be quite shy until he gets to know you'.

Once he does know you, however, he is a 'super lovely boy', a member of staff at the animal home said.

"He is an active boy who gets bored quite quickly," the staff member said.

"So we are looking for adopters who have an active lifestyle and will take him on lots of exciting walks and adventures."

Loki is 'super intelligent' and loves to learn new things, the staff member said.

"He would more than likely do very well at agility, flyball or scent work type of activity.

"His confidence is starting to build more and more and he is starting to enjoy life as it should be.

"Adopters will need to help him carry on with his confidence and he will blossom into the superstar that he is."

Loki will need to be the only pet, staff at the centre say, as he can find other dogs intimidating.

He can, however, live with children aged 12 years and over.

To find out more about Loki, or to see what other animals like him are available for adoption from the York RSPCA, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.