North Yorkshire Police says Christopher Roberts, 59, of Whitby, was last seen leaving Scarborough Hospital wearing trousers and a hospital gown on Tuesday, August 29.

Christopher is described as white, short grey hair, around 5ft 6in tall, slim build and he has blue eyes.



As well as the Whitby area, he has links to Brighton, Portsmouth and Scotland.



A force spokesperson said: “Anyone who has any information which would help officers to locate him is asked to dial 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.



“Anyone who has an immediate sighting of Christopher is advised not to approach him, but to report it to police on 999.

“Please quote reference number 12230181897 when providing details.”