North Yorkshire Police says the group is circulating amongst young people in the Selby area.

A force spokesperson urged parents to ensure their children are not part of the group and to monitor their devices.

They said: “North Yorkshire Police is aware of an inappropriate WhatsApp group which is circulating amongst young people in the Selby area.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances including how the group was created.

“Parents are asked to ensure their children are not part of this group and to continue to monitor their devices.

“If you suspect that your child is at risk of sexual exploitation or think someone you know has they have been a victim, or may be soon, visit the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101.

“Further information on how to keep your child safe on the internet can be found here https://www.ceop.police.uk/Safety-Centre/.”