Murton Park has been open since 1982, home to re-enactment societies from across the North of England.

Makaton is a language of symbols and signs used by more than 100,000 children and adults today. The language supports speech for individuals with learning difficulties, people with poor literacy skills and those who don’t use English as their first language.

Working with the York Makaton Tutor Jo Bryenton, Murton Park has been awarded Bronze Makaton Friendly Accreditation.

Murton Park (Image: Murton Park)

Murton Park now has signs and symbols across the park to help visitors with learning and communication difficulties. The front of house and living history team now uses Makaton to greet and engage visitors.

Jo said: “We started with training the staff to use a small number of signs at their Christmas events and the positive response this received from visitors encouraged them to embrace using Makaton across the Park.

Staff using Makaton (Image: Murton Park)

“I look forward to continuing to work with the wonderful team at Murton Park as they strive to ensure everyone who lives with a communication difficulty has equal access”.

Murton Park’s marketing manager, Olivia Jackson, said: “We’re extremely proud to be the first Makaton Friendly attraction in York and North Yorkshire."

More information on Makaton can be found here