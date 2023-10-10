Three fire crews tackled a blaze at a home in York today (Tuesday, October 10).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says firefighters were called to the scene in the living room of a property in Nidd Grove, Dringhouses, at 9.40am.

A service spokesperson says residents were out of the house uninjured when the crews arrived.

They said: “Crews extinguished the living room fire using four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan.”