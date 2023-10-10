Farnborough-based JEM Energy is the ninth company to join Green Building Renewables as it rapidly grows its nationwide network across England due to the increasing demand for solar technology.

In just under two years, the company has increased its turnover more than tenfold from £3m to £38m. Staff numbers have risen from 18 staff to over 200 in thirteen regional offices across England.

This further expansion of Green Building Renewables into the South is part of the company’s continued strategic vision to extend the benefits of solar energy and low carbon heating to as many local communities as possible nationwide.

READ MORE:

The company says its model is built on providing regional expertise and cutting-edge technology, which is only installed by in-house engineers.

Managing director of Green Building Renewables, Chris Delaney, said: “The government might be delaying its net zero targets and green ambitions, but this differs from what we see from our customers. Homeowners and business owners nationwide are embracing and adopting renewable energy for their buildings.

“They recognise the tangible benefits of saving money on their bills, being less reliant on the grid and reducing their environmental footprint. The recent statistics for the increased demand for solar speak for themselves, and at Green Building Renewables, we are creating a company that reflects this growth.

“Our expansion further into the South will allow us to reach even more customers, allowing them to take advantage of our award-winning service. We welcome James Rodwell and his team at JEM Energy to ours.”

Green Building Renewables offers a range of renewable technology solutions through its growing network of local energy experts. It provides air and ground source heat pumps, underfloor heating, solar PV, EV charging, and battery storage.

Philip Fellowes-Prynne, CEO f parents company Efficient Building Solutions, said: “The growth of Green Building Renewables is accelerating. JEM Energy is the ninth acquisition in less than two years and opens up another region for Chris and the team to take their services and products to. Our model of regional installers and engineers, rather than using contractors, ensures customers get the best service from people who know the areas where their customers live. This local knowledge is paramount to the Green Building Renewables offer.”

“Green Building Renewables aims to be the largest renewable installation business in the UK by 2024, with a turnover of £100m. Companies like JEM Energy joining our network means we are on track to achieve this.”

Green Building Renewable also has offices in York, Doncaster, Scarborough, Newcastle, Daventry, Wellingborough, Colchester, Oxford, Nottingham, Norwich, Cambridge, and Chichester.