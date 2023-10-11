Abbie Rebecca Lee, 23, of St Wulfstan Close, Heworth, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods.

She would have been sentenced alongside co-defendant Andrew Winspear in August but she was facing a separate robbery charge.

On the day she and a second woman were due to stand trial on the robbery charge, the prosecution dropped the case against them. They were both formally acquitted.

York Crown Court heard that the complainant had moved house without leaving a forwarding address with the police and attempts to contact him by phone failed.

Lee, who had been held in custody, was then sentenced to 12 months in jail on the handling stolen goods charge.

In August, York Crown Court heard that Lee and a man were seen cycling in Grantham Drive, Holgate, on March 19, less than three hours after a woman had returned to her Heslington home to find it had been burgled earlier that day.

In Lee’s basket were jewellery and cameras stolen in the burglary and in the man’s basket were other items taken from the Heslington house.