And police have issued an appeal for witnesses and information to help catch those responsible.

North Yorkshire Police says the force was contacted at 8.15pm on Thursday, October 5, with a report of ongoing criminal damage at Glen Gardens in Heworth.

A member of the public reported that individuals were in a building in the gardens and were causing damage.

“An officer attended the scene within 15 minutes of the report, but unfortunately the individuals responsible for the damage had left the area,” said a force spokesperson.

The damage caused to the building (Image: Supplied)

They said inquiries are ongoing to find those responsible for the damage.

Jools Couttie, the chair of the Friends of Glen Gardens, said facia boards and guttering were pulled off the outside of the building in what she branded a “mindless act” of vandalism.

In the summer the building is used as a café, but this service ended for the season a week before the incident. The building is currently used for storage, including by the Osbaldwick Bowling Club.

Jools Couttie (left) working at the café which is housed at the building during the summer (Image: Supplied)

Ms Couttie, 65, from Heworth, said nothing inside the building was damaged but a seating area nearby had to be closed off due to the damage.

“It’s really sad to see that this has been done,” she said. “We haven’t really had a lot of vandalism in this park.

“It makes me sad for the people who use it.”

Ms Couttie spoke of how the park is used by a range of people, including residents of a nearby care home, students and people playing sports such as tennis and basketball.

The café at the building during the summer (Image: Supplied)

“They (those responsible for the damage) spoiled it for people,” she said.

She added that the building that has been vandalised is owned by City of York Council so the cost to repair the damage would fall on them.

Ms Couttie urged anyone who sees damage being done in the park to report it to the police.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Inquiries are ongoing in the area to find those responsible for the damage. In the meantime, the local neighbourhood policing team have been made aware of the incident and will be proactively patrolling to deter any future damage.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the report is asked to contact the Force Control Room on 101 and pass on the information quoting NYP-05102023-0469.”