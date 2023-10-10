North Yorkshire Police says the incident happened in Ripon at a property in Clotherholme Park between midnight and 3.30am on Tuesday, October 10.

The back door of the home was damaged and keys were taken.

A white Audi A5 five door hatchback with registration FX69 UCG was then stolen from the driveway of the property.

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for the stolen vehicle and are appealing for any CCTV or doorbell footage that may help the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should email Sam.Clarke2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Sam Clarke.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230192125 when passing information.