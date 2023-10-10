Martin Watson and Joe McDermott have joined the construction subsidiary of fast-growing Harrogate-based Artium Group from GMI Construction Group.

Martin joins Artium Construction as managing director and shareholder and Joe as director and shareholder.

The pair join Garry Shaw, who was appointed director and shareholder of Artium Construction last year, with the trio having 60 years’ collective senior construction industry experience. They will work with the board of directors across the group to build a £50m turnover construction business over the next five years.

Artium Construction continues its interest in both new build and refurbishment projects within the Yorkshire and Humber regions, spanning both public and private sectors, including residential, student, healthcare, industrial and office schemes.

Director Garry Shaw said: “Artium Construction has a current order book of £12m for our first year of operation including the conversion of a three-storey office building in York to create 31 apartments, a mixed-use development in the centre of York, converting an existing building and new-build three storey building to create nine apartments and two commercial units, an office to residential conversion to create 12 apartments in Harrogate and the conversion of an existing school to four luxury townhouses in Ripon.

“The addition of both Martin and Joe will have a transformative impact on our already established business, enhancing our capabilities and further bolstering our current pipeline.”

Managing director Martin Watson added: “Artium Group has a growing reputation in the marketplace; therefore, this is a fantastic opportunity for the three of us to grow the construction business and develop an experienced team, with a genuine opportunity to influence and shape our vision of becoming the contractor of choice in the North of England across our target markets.”

“Artium Construction shares each of our personal values and approach to construction best practice, promoting a robust safety and environmental policy on every project, ensuring quality from design to completion.

"As experts in development planning and delivery, our knowledge and supply chain partners facilitate our ability to provide best value, meet client programmes and budgets whilst exceeding expectations.

"Having been directly involved in strategic growth at previous companies, we will take a controlled, managed and sustainable approach to growth, providing a platform to consistently deliver quality schemes for our clients.”

Martin Watson will oversee all company operations, strategic planning, project management, financial stewardship, and team leadership. A customer focussed approach to delivering quality, safely, on time has previously attracted numerous industry recognised awards, which Martin strives to recreate at Artium.

Joe McDermott will take up the responsibilities for tendering, pre-construction negotiating and commercial governance, Joe has a track record successfully delivering a mix of schemes from design concept to construction delivery, supporting business growth and enhancing value for money.

Sam Colley, director and co-owner of Artium Group, alongside Thomas Shotton, emphasised the significance of these appointments: “Garry, Joe and Martin possess outstanding and pragmatic experience in every dimension of construction. Their reputation as dynamic, conscientious, and results-orientated professionals proceeds them.

“The calibre of these appointments underscores our commitment and capabilities in delivering end-to-end solutions, providing our clients and investors with the utmost confidence in our ability. Artium Group’s dedication to excellence and investor value remain steadfast, and these strategic additions reinforce just that.”

Project services offered by Artium Construction include cost analysis and budgeting, risk assessment and mitigation, programme management, construction co-ordination and delivery, supply chain management, health and safety, and environmental compliance, and delivery of corporate social responsibility requirements.