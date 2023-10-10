Vasile Calin is outside Marks and Spencer in Parliament Street most days, usually dancing and smiling with passersby.

But today his spirits have been dampened after his bag, a black ruckack, was stolen.

The 37-year-old, who has been selling the magazine at the spot for the past six years, says he went to the toilet at around 6.30am and when he came back his bag was gone from outside the shop.

Along with money and magazines, inside was also his passport and card reader meaning he cannot take card payments today.

He says he needs the money to pay for food and his home.

Vasile, who lives in York but is originally from Romania, says he has reported the incident to the police and officers are looking for the bag. He urged people in York to also keep an eye out for it.

“Today I am very sad,” he told The Press. “I’m keeping smiling for the people of York.

“Thank you to all the people who are smiling for me.”