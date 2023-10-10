North Yorkshire Police says Christopher Alexander Bell has been reported missing from the Scarborough area.

The 57-year-old was last seen at his home in Scarborough on Monday, October 9, at 10.15am.

A force spokesperson says it is thought that Chirstopher travelled by bus to Northway at around 11.10am and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, with a mix of white and dark coloured hair, brown eyes and of average build.

The spokesperson says he may be wearing a baseball cap and usually carries a walking stick.

They added: “Christopher - if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, we just want to make sure that you are safe.”

Anyone who has seen Christopher or knows where he is should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 and quote reference 12230191990.