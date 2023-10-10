A missing man from North Yorkshire has been found after a police appeal.
North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to trace the whereabouts of the missing 57-year-old earlier today (Tuesday, October 10) but the force has now said he has been a found.
A force spokesperson said: "The 57-year-old man who went missing from Scarborough has now been found.
"Thank you to all who shared the appeal to locate him."
