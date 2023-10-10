Bubwith Bridge has reopened following £1m of improvements – two weeks earlier than planned.

The single-track structure has undergone a major repair and strengthening scheme by East Riding of Yorkshire Council which closed the bridge for what was originally planned to last 15 weeks.

East Yorkshire Motor Services has reported that as of October 11 bus service 18 – which serves York - and bus service 1 will resume their full routes.

Councilor Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: “I’m sure the residents of Bubwith and the surrounding area are extremely pleased the work is finished and the bridge can finally reopen to traffic.

“We had no option but to close the bridge to carry out these repairs and I want to thank the local residents and local drivers for being very patient with us while the work was carried out.

The 85 metre-long stone bridge carries the A163, between Holme on Spalding Moor and Selby, over the River Derwent and is controlled by traffic lights.

The Grade II listed structure, built in 1798, was badly damaged in a road accident in September 2022, which uncovered underlying weaknesses in the structure.

The council had to carry out emergency work to ensure the bridge was safe and structurally sound for the future.

It also had arranged for the scheme to be shortened from 20 weeks to 15 weeks, at the request of residents.

Due to the age and listed status of the bridge, the repairs carried out had to be sympathetic to the existing structure and its surroundings and required a specialist workforce and materials.