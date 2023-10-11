And she is encouraging local residents to “go for it” and come along.

The 27-year-old has been a burlesque dancer for the past seven years.

She first became hooked on the style after watching a show while at university in Manchester for her 20th birthday.

“I got addicted straight away and started going to classes,” Freida told The Press.

Freida Nipples (Image: Kirsty Garland/Strange Studios)

The dancer made her debut at The Frou Frou Club in 2016 with Lady Wildflower, an internationally acclaimed and highly in-demand burlesque artist based in Leeds.

Now she has amassed a large following with 13.7k followers on Instagram (@freidanipples).

Freida was born and lives in York. She explained how the burlesque dance scene in the city is small, with only a handful of performers meaning she often travels to Manchester and Leeds to perform. But Freida is keen to change that.

“I am trying to create a community here by putting on more local shows,” she says.

Freida was born and lives in York (Image: V's Anchor Studio)

Freida says it’s difficult to describe what a burlesque show is like. But she was clear that it differs from the 2010 Burlesque Film, starring Christina Aguilera and Cher.

“There’s so much more to it than people expect,” she adds.

Freida has been a burlesque dancer for the past seven years (Image: Emilia Lyon)

As well as feathers and glamour closely associated with the style, Freida says performances can also contain humour and drag.

Her advice to anyone thinking about going along to a burlesque show for the first time is: “Go for it. You might feel a bit nervous because it’s something you have not seen before. But a lot of people say it’s much better than they imagined.”

Freida is encouraging local residents to “go for it” and come along to a show (Image: Daisy Daydream)

Frieda spoke of how getting involved with burlesque dancing has led to exciting opportunities – last week she performed in Warsaw, Germany.

“It gives you a lot of opportunities to do cool things,” she says.

Freida's Halloween show at York Theatre Royal (Image: Supplied)

This Halloween the dancer is performing at York Theatre Royal on Saturday, October 28. The evening show is sold out, but there are tickets available for the 4.30pm matinee show.

As well as burlesque dancing, the 18-plus show features drag, contortion and “glamours ghouls”.

“Expect lots of spooky, creepy acts,” says Freida.

Over the spooky season, the performer will also appear at Hi Ho Club off King’s Square and alongside drag act The Family Shambles for Snatched From Hell at The Crescent on Halloween (Tuesday, October 31).

Frieda says she hopes to see local faces in the audience as well as those visiting from out of town.

“It’s a local thing, it’s really nice when local people come and support.”