The work worth over £3.5m was carried out over the school summer holidays by Hull-based building company Hobson and Porter.

This follows £25m of new build works last year done by the firm.

For City of York Council, the company worked at three schools over the summer – Clifton Green Primary School, Huntington Primary Academy and Yearsley Grove Primary School.

The works included building a new, secure lobby at Clifton Green Primary School, with a revised access ramp and a relocation of the reception and visitor counter. Internal alterations included an upgraded meeting room, head office and new offices with replacement windows. The firm has also extended a meeting room and refurbished the car park, with three new access gates and overhead lighting.

At Huntington School, Hobson & Porter has re-roofed a building and made modifications to the drainage system, and at Yearsley Grove Primary School the firm has also carried out re-roofing works, as well as upgrades to the heating and electricity supplies.

Sam Robertson, from Hobson & Porter’s minor works division, says the company has more than 50 years experience of undertaking such jobs over the summer months.

He continued: “We’ve worked across a huge portfolio of primary, secondary, further and higher education buildings in the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire region and we value our relationships with a diverse set of clients in the education sector.”

As well as refurbishment works, Hobson & Porter is also delivering new build projects for schools and colleges in the region. The firm has recently broken ground on a new £7m primary school in Northallerton for North Yorkshire Council and Dales Academies and has recently handed over a £6m new-build project at Fulford School in York, where it has built a new English, drama and art centre for the South York Multi-Academy Trust.

Hobson & Porter is also building a £5m technical, engineering and construction facility at York College and recently completed projects for The University of Sheffield and Humber Engineering Training Association (HETA). The firm has also recently broken ground on the pioneering £10m Horizon Youth Zone in Grimsby.

The company began in the 1970s, taking on small building projects, covering joinery and brickwork for private clients, but has since grown into one of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire’s leading construction firms.

It delivers projects across nearly all sectors including healthcare, residential, leisure, industrial, manufacturing, oil & gas, plus education and more.

It reports an extensive public sector client base adding to large local private organisations, with 90% repeat business.

From its Hull HQ, the company employs 119 people and had a £46.4 million turnover last year.

