North Yorkshire Police says the incident happened in Harrogate at a property in Azerley Grove between midnight and 3am on Saturday, October 7.

A force spokesperson said: “The suspect(s) were disturbed when they entered the property.”

On the same night, three men were seen on ring doorbell footage approaching a second property nearby.

One of the men was described as wearing a striped body warmer over a long-sleeved top, he was wearing dark joggers and dark trainers.

A second man was described as wearing a tracksuit with reflective stripes on the lower legs.

All three men were wearing balaclavas.

The spokesperson said an investigation is underway to establish if the two incidents are linked.

Officers are urging anyone with information or doorbell footage that could help their investigation to get in touch with the force.

Anyone with information should email ruby.rutter@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Ruby Rutter.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230190164 when passing information.