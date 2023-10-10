Some might call for a similar wipe out of his creations because not everyone shares his opinion of his own work.

Moreover, he is wrong when he says the front of Lady Row has remained unaltered for centuries.

A 1960’s photograph shows a large sign board indicating ‘Olde Biscuit Shop’. An earlier photograph from the 1870s shows a smaller board, a projecting ‘tobacco’ sign, a bracketed street light and mullions to the ground floor bay window.

The bay is almost certainly a later addition and when first first built the building would have had ‘wind holes’ with shutters rather than windows. The original roof would likely have been thatched.

As for the Minster, there are display boards attached to the south elevation that regularly advertise future events in that cathedral - the same cathedral that is to have alien solar panels put onto its roof. If there is any medieval building that is having its historical integrity compromised it is York Minster, not Lady Row.

Matthew Laverack, Architect Lord Mayors Walk, York