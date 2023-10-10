York is now on the ‘tentative list’ for this singular distinction. One oft-cited selling point is that the city spans 2000 years of history with archaeology, architecture and artefacts from all periods.

I feel, however, that York needs to get its own house in order first. An end-of-term report might conclude ‘could do better’. The state of some streets and parts of the city centre show much room for improvement.

Then there’s the not insignificant matter of those boring, bland and blocky buildings that blight the townscape.Don’t we have to get these aspects sorted first before other aspirations mentioned by Mr Oxley become realisable?

To me it’s a bit ‘cart before the horse’, though a ‘rightful sense of pride’ and an upgrade in cultural appeal, would be nice.

There’s no doubt that the hoped-for ‘crowning glory’ would open up all manner of opportunities and possibilities for York. My scepticism doesn’t stop me from wishing the grand objective well.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York