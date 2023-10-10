We have been overwhelmed by the comments in The Press, the messages and telephone calls with kind words and offers of support we have received and we are genuinely moved.

We are very upset at the loss of our jobs, but we are devastated that a service which has been working with the homeless community in York for over 20 years is ending.

We would also like to thank Steve Lewis at The Press for giving our clients a voice. We wish everyone well for the future and want to say it has been a privilege to be involved in this community for so many years. Thank you.

Sarah, Charlie and Julie, Salvation Army Early Intervention and Prevention Team, Lawrence Street