The application proposes the change of use of the first, second and third floor properties at 22-24 Spurriergate from holiday apartments into three 2-bed residential apartments.

The proposal forms part of York-based Helmsley Group’s strategy to give people home ownership in the city centre and benefit the local economy.

Helmsley Group has plans for further conversions and development across its York city centre portfolio, including in upper floors on neighbouring Coney Street as part of its Coney Street Riverside masterplan as well as schemes on King’s Square, High Ousegate and Goodramgate.

READ MORE:

Tom Riddolls, development surveyor at Helmsley Group, said: “Whilst we are acutely aware of the challenges around planning for permanent residential accommodation in York, particularly due to factors such as bins and bicycle storage. We are committed to providing a mix of uses in the city centre, of which residential is a key part.

“On these types of projects, we are often working within the limitations of listed buildings, which can be a significant challenge, however these constraints can also lead to development of characterful and unique properties.”

Helmsley Group says it has a strong track record of residential development in York, including the recent conversion of The Old Fire Station and numerous other city centre residential schemes.

Max Reeves, director at Helmsley Group, added: “As a proud York-based business, we understand the strength of the city’s tourism sector and its economic value and importance. However, the shortage of homes in York city centre is undeniable and through our track record of repurposing existing property in a way which is sensitive to the unique history and character of York, we are ideally placed to help meet the increasing demand for city centre living with conversions such as Spurriergate.”

To find out more about Helmsley Group, visit: https://helmsley.co.uk/.