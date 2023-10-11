The Pickering Yarn-bombers have decorated the town for Through The Decades, hosted by the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR).

Celebrating the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, the NYMR will run services from 1940s Pickering to future retrospective decades in Levisham, Grosmont and Goathland Stations.

Running from October 13-15, entertainment and trade stands will be based down at the station but will also spill further out into the town with Stape Silver Band and The Grand Old Dukes of Jazz play on Smiddy Hill, alongside a 50s music set from the Tuneless Choir and a scooter drive-through.

Live music will continue into the evening in public houses and bars around town with Leeds-based soul, funk and disco band, ‘Superstrut’, and regular performers at Darlington Blues Festival, ‘Eli and The Blues Prophets’ taking to the stage.

Talented local musicians, Ross McWhirter and Scott Wardell will also play sets throughout the weekend and a Vintage Emporium will be held on Saturday and Sunday at The Memorial Hall as well as ‘Broadway Night: Musicals Through The Decades’ at The Kirk Theatre.

Mike Potter, Chair for Pickering Town CIC who are putting on events wider in the town said: “We are hoping that local residents, as well as visitors to the town, will come out and support this new exciting event at both the NYMR and the other businesses in town. Pickering has a thriving local music scene and we want to provide more opportunities for the community to come out, socialise and enjoy themselves.”

The weekend’s entertainment kicks off with a ‘Welcome Party’ on Friday, October 13 from 6pm-10pm at The Sidings Inn in NYMR car-park, hosted by compere Ricky Hunter. Entry is free for NYMR travel ticket holders, or £5 per adult on the door.

For more information visit nymr.co.uk/through-the-decades or follow Visit Pickering for an up-to-date line-up of acts and events through the town.”