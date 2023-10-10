A new art exhibition has opened in York city centre.
Transitions by Donna Collis is on show upstairs at City Screen Picturehouse, off Coney Street, until Saturday, October 28.
The artwork contains original pieces by Donna with 20 per cent of the takings going to mental health charity York Mind.
Donna, who was born and raised in York, says the theme of the exhibition is “turbulent skies and vibrant colours”.
“I paint from how I’m feeling and usually my subconscious thoughts are evident at the end result of a painting,” she explained.
Read next:
- York anti-terrorism bollards 'damaging local heritage', says civic trust
- 'The corner of a foreign field that will be forever Yorkshire'
- Plans for huge solar farm - described as 'bonkers' by one MP - set for approval
“Whatever is happening in my life as regards feelings are expressed through my artwork.”
Artwork includes paintings of Shambles and of Knaresborough.
Donna lives in Pocklington and says she finds herself “continually inspired” by the landscapes on her doorstep and popular tourist destinations nearby.
For more information about the exhibition, email donna.collis@outlook.com or visit Donna’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/donnacolliswillauart
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here