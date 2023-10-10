Transitions by Donna Collis is on show upstairs at City Screen Picturehouse, off Coney Street, until Saturday, October 28.

The artwork contains original pieces by Donna with 20 per cent of the takings going to mental health charity York Mind.

Donna, who was born and raised in York, says the theme of the exhibition is “turbulent skies and vibrant colours”.

“I paint from how I’m feeling and usually my subconscious thoughts are evident at the end result of a painting,” she explained.

“Whatever is happening in my life as regards feelings are expressed through my artwork.”

Artwork includes paintings of Shambles and of Knaresborough.

Donna lives in Pocklington and says she finds herself “continually inspired” by the landscapes on her doorstep and popular tourist destinations nearby.

For more information about the exhibition, email donna.collis@outlook.com or visit Donna’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/donnacolliswillauart