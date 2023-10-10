A car caught fire after its driver crashed into trees in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the collision happened in South Kilvington, near Thirsk, yesterday shortly before 6.30pm.

A service spokesperson said two fire crews were called to the scene.

All occupants were out of the vehicle when they arrived.

The spokesperson said: “On impact the car caught fire.

“Crew used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire to the vehicle.”