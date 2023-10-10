Graham’s new role sees him take responsibility for the company’s sites, from pre-construction to completion and after sales.

This key role helps to drive productivity, quality, and sales for Knaresborough headquartered Wharfedale Homes on their growing portfolio of high-quality housing developments across Yorkshire.

Graham manages the ongoing operation at Wharfedale Homes’ flagship Eskdale View 62-home development in Whitby which has now completed construction of its first tranche of homes. The first resident is set to move in to this development as the development progresses.

Graham has worked for Wharfedale Homes for five years, starting as an assistant Site Manager in 2018, and quickly promoted to Site Manager in 2019. His new role sees him take overall management responsibility for on-site contractors and overall construction related activities within the business.

Prior to working for Wharfedale Homes, Graham owned a joinery company which supported Wharfedale Homes as a client.

Land Director Matt Gibson said of the promotion: “We are thrilled to see Graham take this next step in what is a vitally important role in delivering the quality developments Wharfedale Homes is known for.

“Graham’s attention to detail and management skills have been crucial in meeting construction deadlines for our flagship Eskdale View development in Whitby.”

Graham added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to progress my career within a niche, bespoke housebuilder that Wharfedale Homes has become and support the delivery of our new homes across Yorkshire, ensuring they are of the highest standards and finish.”