Police have now issued an urgent appeal to find York girls Chelsea and Lacie.

Chelsea, 13, who is also known as Lexi, was last seen at 8.30am on Monday (October 9) when she left for school.

Lacie, 12, was last seen at around 5.30pm the same day. It is believed the two girls are together, North Yorkshire Police said.

Chelsea is described as slim build with long, curly, ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a school uniform of black trousers, white shirt, black blazer and a light blue tie.

Lacie is described as 5ft 2in tall with a slim build and shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey crop top.

A police spokesperson said: "The girls have had previous connections to the Tang Hall area of York and so may be in this area."

Any immediate sightings of Chelsea or Lacie should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference 12230191942.